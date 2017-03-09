Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Down Penny

March 9, 2017 11:46 AM
COPPELL (AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and nationwide are down a penny this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide price at the pump was an average $2.11 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.30 per gallon.

The association survey found that San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.03 per gallon. Dallas has the most expensive gasoline this week across Texas at an average $2.15 per gallon.

You can fill your tank for a little bit less in Fort Worth where on average customers are paying $2.12 per gallon for gasoline.

AAA experts say retail gasoline prices continue to fluctuate. The national average price has remained between $2.28 and $2.32 per gallon for more than a month amid increased U.S. production to counter OPEC rebalancing efforts.

