TCU Routs Oklahoma 82-63 In Opening Round Of Big 12 Tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Vladimir Brodziansky had 20 points, Kenrich Williams added 19 and eighth-seeded TCU rolled to an 82-63 win over No. 9 seed Oklahoma on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Alex Robinson added 17 points and Jaylen Fisher had 11 for the Horned Frogs (18-14), who used a 15-2 run to close the first half and assume control, then punched the Sooners (11-20) again with a big run in the second half to put the game away.

The Horned Frogs will play top-ranked Kansas in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Khadeem Lattin had 18 points and Kristian Doolittle scored 11 for the rebuilding Sooners, who had won their opening game of the conference tournament the past two years.

But those teams were anchored by stars such as Buddy Hield, Ryan Spangler and Isaiah Cousins, all of whom graduated last year. This bunch didn’t even have senior guard Jordan Woodard on the floor in the Sprint Center after he tore the ACL in his right knee with six games left in the season.

Still, the Sooners didn’t put up much fight against a TCU team that had lost seven straight.

