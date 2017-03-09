CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

TCU Upsets #1 Kansas In Big 12 Tournament

March 9, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: BIG 12 Tournament, College Basketball, Kansas Jayhawks, NCAA, TCU Horned Frogs

KANSAS CITY, MO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The TCU Horned Frogs basketball team defeated top-ranked Kansas 85-82 Thursday afternoon in the Big 12 Tournament.

Desmond Bane had 16 points, hitting three free throws with 2.5 seconds left, to help TCU stun the Jayhawks.

The eighth-seeded Horned Frogs (19-14) blew an 11-point halftime lead, and still trailed 80-76 with just over a minute remaining. But a parade of free throws knotted the game, and Alex Robinson’s driving layup gave TCU the lead back with 31 seconds left

Frank Mason answered with a pair of free throws for Kansas (28-4), but the Horned Frogs got the ball to Bane in the corner and he was fouled by Svi Mykhailiuk while putting up a shot.

He calmly drained all of them, and Devonte Graham’s long 3 at the buzzer bounced harmlessly off the rim as the Horned Frogs leaped off their benched to celebrate a massive upset of the No. 1 seed.

They’ll play No. 23 Iowa State, which topped Oklahoma State earlier, in Friday’s semifinals.

Kenrich Williams had 13 points, Robinson had 13 and Brandon Parrish had 12 for the Horned Frogs, who caught a break when Jayhawks coach Bill Self suspended Josh Jackson for the game.

Jackson was cited for traffic violations in the latest incident involving the star freshman.

gettyimages 650517030 e1489098479788 TCU Upsets #1 Kansas In Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, MO – MARCH 09: Devonte’ Graham #4 of the Kansas Jayhawks and Jaylen Fisher #0 of the TCU Horned Frogs compete for a loose ball during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament at the Sprint Center on March 9, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

