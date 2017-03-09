Teacher Charged With Recording Students Undress

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – R.L. Turner High School teacher George Edwin Thomas III has been arrested and charged with six counts of invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.
Carrollton Police said Thomas, 54, used concealed recording devices to get video of girls at school “in various stages of undress” without their knowledge during the 2015-2016 school year.
Detectives identified six students who Thomas recorded while on the R.L. Turner campus.
The investigation is ongoing.
The school district has put Thomas on administrative leave and released the following statement:
On Wednesday, February 22, 2017, officials with the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by a teacher at R. L. Turner High School.
The district placed the teacher on administrative leave and is cooperating fully with all local and state authorities.