Truck Belonging To Missing Man Found; Body Inside

AZLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A month-long search for a missing Reno man may be over.
The Tarrant Regional Water District Police Department was searching Eagle Mountain Lake Marina Wednesday afternoon when officers with sonar equipment located a submerged vehicle.
The vehicle is the truck owned by Reno resident Jim Bob Cook, according to Azle Police Chief Rick Pippins.
Cook was last seen in Azle on February 8, 2017.
The truck was removed from the water and a body of a white man was discovered inside.
Fort Worth Police, the Tarrant County Sheriff office, Tarrant County Medical Examiner and Azle Police responded.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office took possession of the unidentified body.
Identification is pending with the Medical Examiner’s office. At this time, the only missing person in the Azle area is Jim Bob Cook.