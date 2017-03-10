Vinyl Still Lives At Hand Drawn Records

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

ADDISON (1080 KRLD) – The twelve-inch vinyl LP, or 33 1/3 long playing record, debuted in 1948 and the 1950’s through the 1970’s was its heyday.

The 80s brought digital audio into our lives and vinyl record production faded like a Texas sunset.

“About ten years ago is when it started to pick up about 50 percent year over year. It didn’t hit anybodies radar though until about five years ago,” said Dustin Blocker, owner and Chief Creative Officer of Addison-based Hand Drawn Records.

Hand Drawn Records went from an independent record label to records production to capitalize on the exploding vinyl market.

“This last December (vinyl) finally outsold digital downloads for the first time in history,” Blocker added.

Turntable sales and cover art are two associated businesses that have also enjoyed the resurgence of the vinyl LP’s.

“The last two year the number on gifted item on Amazon was the turntable,” Blocker remarked.

