Brown Sends K-State Past No. 9 Bears 70-64 In Big 12 Tourney

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Brown Sends K-State Past No. 9 Bears 70-64 In Big 12 Tourney

March 10, 2017 5:27 AM
Filed Under: Barry Brown, Basketball, Baylor, Big 12, BIG 12 Tournament, College, D.J. Johnson, Kansas State

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Barry Brown and D.J. Johnson heard what critics were saying about Kansas State, all those rumors that coach Bruce Weber was on the hot-seat and the Wildcats were an NCAA Tournament long shot.

They provided a defiant answer to all those people Thursday night.

Brown had 21 points, including a series of crucial foul shots down the stretch, and Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds to help the Wildcats upset ninth-ranked Baylor 70-64 in the Big 12 Tournament — clinching not only a spot in the semifinals but likely a berth in the NCAA’s field of 68.

“We knew what was on the line. We knew what people were saying,” Brown said. “We just stuck together. We played for coach, played for one another.”

It was the second time the sixth-seeded Wildcats (20-12) have beaten the Bears (25-7) this season, giving them precisely the kind of marquee victory that the selection committee favors.

They’ll get a chance for another against No. 11 West Virginia in Friday night’s semifinals.

“We just beat one of the marquee teams in the country,” Weber said. “We talked about success is when opportunity meets preparation, that’s when you meet success, and we have to be prepared. We have another opportunity. We have to be prepared.”

The No. 3 seed Bears got to 64-60 on Al Freeman’s 3-pointer with 50 seconds to go, but they were forced to keep sending Brown to the foul line. The sophomore guard, who’s been mediocre there all season, made six of eight down the stretch to seal the Wildcats’ third straight win.

Freeman had 16 points to lead Baylor. Johnathan Motley and Manu Lecomte had 13 points apiece.

“We knew that anyone could win this because of the parity in the league. It didn’t matter where anybody was seeded,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “They made plays. They earned it.”

Neither team gave an inch in a first-half dominated by defense.

The Bears kept slapping the Wildcats with their trademark zone, forcing them into taking long jumpers deep in the shot-clock. Kansas State countered with a suffocating man-to-man that not only produced nine first-half turnovers but forced Baylor into a plethora of rushed shots.

“They blasted us on defense,” the Bears’ Jake Lindsey said.

The strategy for the Wildcats was simple— keep Motley, the Bears’ All-Big 12 forward, from getting looks inside and Lecomte, one of the league’s top newcomers, from getting looks outside.

Not surprisingly, the teams played to a 25-all draw after 20 minutes.

It was still tied at 33 when the Wildcats began to assert themselves midway through the second half, and again it was their defense that got things started. They forced Baylor into another shot-clock violation, and Isaiah Maurice followed with a dunk that brought a pro-Kansas State crowd to life.

Kamau Stokes hit a bucket moments later, Brown poured in a 3 as the shot-clock was about to expire, then he added a four-point play that gave Kansas State a 44-37 lead with 9 1/2 minutes left.

The Wildcats had pushed it to 60-51 when Motley scored inside with 2:20 to go. The Bears slapped on some pressure and forced a turnover, Freeman made two free throws, then more full-court pressure created another turnover that led to another basket for Motley and trimmed it to 60-55 with 1:40 left.

But after weathering yet more pressure, the Wildcats got the ball to Stokes at the other end, and his wiggling, off-balance shot with just over a minute left fell to give them a cushion.

Brown and the Wildcats took care of the rest from the foul line.

“We talked about all the things that were going on off the court,” Brown said, “but Coach kept us level-headed and kept us thinking about basketball. The team stayed together, no matter what was being said in the media. The team stayed together and we were able to pull out the victory.”

SNYDER IN THE STANDS

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder took in the game from an aisle seat several rows behind the Wildcats’ bench. The 77-year-old Snyder has been undergoing treatment for throat cancer but expects to be on the field when the Wildcats begin spring practices later this month.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State improved to 3-1 against the Bears in the Big 12 Tournament with its 20th win of the season. The last time the Wildcats won 20 games was in 2014, when they last went dancing.

Baylor had reached the Big 12 Tournament semifinals each of the past three seasons, but this time joined top-seeded Kansas in heading home early. Kansas lost to TCU earlier in the day.

UP NEXT

Kansas State gets the Mountaineers on Friday night.

Baylor heads back to Waco, Texas, to await Selection Sunday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia