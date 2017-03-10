Dallas Stars Sign Curtis McKenzie To $700k, 1-Year Extension

March 10, 2017 12:44 PM
FRISCO (AP) – The Dallas Stars have signed forward Curtis McKenzie to a $700,000, one-year contract extension.

McKenzie has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 43 games in his first full NHL season. The 26-year-old shares third on the team with a plus-seven rating and ranks fourth with 87 hits.

In parts of three seasons, McKenzie has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 82 games with the Stars. He appeared in one playoff game last season.

McKenzie was a sixth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2009.

