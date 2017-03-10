Fundraisers Present Check For Fallen Little Elm Detective

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – ‘Little Elm, Big Hero’ was a project to raise support and donations for a fallen North Texas hero. Today the fruits of those labors were presented to the chief of the Little Elm Police Department.

The months of fundraising for fallen police Detective Jerry Walker included countless volunteer hours from members of the community and selling some 12,000 t-shirts. When all was said and done more than $72,000 was raised.

Law enforcement wives, led by Sherri Aaron, worked tirelessly to raise funds and support for Detective Walker’s family. Aaron unveiled the giant check, which was presented to Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison.

Walker leaves behind four children. It’s been nearly two months since Walker was killed in the line of duty. The 18-year veteran was shot and killed while responding to a report of an armed man in a neighborhood.

The Walker family did not attend the check presentation, but organizers said they know they’re grateful for the support.

“We’ve got to keep the morale of law enforcement up,” Aaron said. “We have to show in our communities that we want law and order. We want them to know we support them.”

Chief Harrison said both the department and the Walker family are still in the healing process and that the check would be presented to them soon.