Get Ready For The 38th Annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Get ready for a party on Greenville! One of the biggest Saint Patrick’s Day parades in the country is happening tomorrow in Dallas.

The parade route runs for nearly two miles, beginning at Greenville Avenue at Blackwell Street and ending on SMU Boulevard near Central Expressway.

Event spaces are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Festival Zone in the Meadows Building parking lot will have food trucks, exhibit booths and activities. And Brew Fest will have companies pouring frothy products from the tap.

The parade is put on by the Dallas Mavericks and this year’s special grand marshal is former Dallas Police Chief David Brown. At a press conference Brown talked about how he was looking forward to enjoying the parade and not having police duties.

“To be on the fun side of the parade is something that is de-stressing, very relaxing and I’m going to have a great time celebrating with everyone at the parade on Saturday,” he said.

Early Friday morning you could already see green beads hanging from trees. Barricades will be going up to try and keep the expected 125,000 people in a central area.

As for the weather the Brown is hoping it will be dry but has some preemptive suggestions. “We’re going to pray to the good Lord that we have a very pleasant, dry day and we’ll make those exceptions would that occur.”

Parking is very limited, so attendees are being encouraged to take DART. A day pass costs $5. The closest DART train locations are at Lovers Lane Station, Mockingbird Station and Park Lane Station. The DART lines, Red and Orange, from Plano will run from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

DART Spokesperson Morgan Lyons said, “We made extra plans for the day. We’ll actually start adding some additional service at 6 a.m., we’ll have extra rail cars, we’ll have extra staff [and] volunteers out to help make people make the transitions… make the trip.”

DART has also teamed up with Uber and Lyft to offer discounts from $5 to $10 off. (Click here or the details.) – https://www.dart.org/about/riderinsider/2017stpatricksday.asp

The 38th annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 11 a.m.