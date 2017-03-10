Government Witnesses Testify In John Wiley Price Corruption Trial

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The bribery trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price continued Friday.

First on the stand was Bill Methenitis, an accountant and lawyer for Ernst and Young, who described Price’s involvement in developing South Dallas County’s proposed inland port, known as the Foreign Trade Center zone.

Methenitis, a government witness, told Price’s defense lawyer there was “nothing inappropriate” or “sinister” in at least some of the commissioner’s dealings in the development.

The FBI, however, has accused Price of using his influence as a County Commissioner to sway progress of the inland port after taking “bribes” from his close friend and charged co-conspirator, Kathy Nealy.

Nealy at the time, in 2006, was a paid lobbyist for Hillwood, owned by Dallas billionaire Ross Perot, which had an interest in the proposed trading and distribution hub.

The government has said neither Hillwood, nor any other company that paid Nealy to be a lobbyist, realized she was using their money to bribe Price.

Next on the stand was Rob Huthnance, owner of a company that wanted to build industrial warehouses in the Foreign Trade Zone.
