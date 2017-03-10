Jaguars Shore Up Secondary By Signing Cowboy’s Church & Texan’s Bouye

March 10, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: A.J. Bouye, Barry Church, Dallas Cowboys, houston texans

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE (AP) – The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed four free agents, including three defensive starters, to contracts totaling more than $150 million.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye, defensive end Calais Campbell, safety Barry Church and backup linebacker Lerentee McCray signed new deals.

Bouye, Campbell and Church are significant additions to a defense that ranked sixth in the NFL last season.

The 25-year-old Bouye replaces Prince Amukamara and will play opposite budding star Jalen Ramsey, giving the Jaguars one of the league’s top coverage tandems. The 30-year-old Campbell replaces Jared Odrick, who was released last month, and is expected to upgrade the team’s pass rush.

The 29-year-old Church replaces Johnathan Cyprien, a second-round draft pick in 2013, and is expected to be a versatile newcomer to a talented secondary.

Church spent his entire seven-year career with the Cowboys.  The Toledo product had 5 interceptions and 363 tackles over 90 games.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia