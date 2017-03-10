Jaguars Shore Up Secondary By Signing Cowboy’s Church & Texan’s Bouye

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
JACKSONVILLE (AP) – The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed four free agents, including three defensive starters, to contracts totaling more than $150 million.
Cornerback A.J. Bouye, defensive end Calais Campbell, safety Barry Church and backup linebacker Lerentee McCray signed new deals.
Bouye, Campbell and Church are significant additions to a defense that ranked sixth in the NFL last season.
The 25-year-old Bouye replaces Prince Amukamara and will play opposite budding star Jalen Ramsey, giving the Jaguars one of the league’s top coverage tandems. The 30-year-old Campbell replaces Jared Odrick, who was released last month, and is expected to upgrade the team’s pass rush.
The 29-year-old Church replaces Johnathan Cyprien, a second-round draft pick in 2013, and is expected to be a versatile newcomer to a talented secondary.
Church spent his entire seven-year career with the Cowboys. The Toledo product had 5 interceptions and 363 tackles over 90 games.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)