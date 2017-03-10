Man Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Dog To Death

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a man who stabbed a dog to death behind a business last month.

Joseph Ray Schell, 60, is now behind bars on a charge of Cruelty to Nonlivestock Animals.

The animal cruelty incident happened on Sunday, February 26 in the 1800 block of West Irving Boulevard. It was there that the dog, believed to be a pit bull mix, was tied to a trash dumpster, stabbed several times and left to die.

Irving police spokesman James McLellan said investigators were even more disturbed after seeing surveillance video from the area because it doesn’t show the dog, believed to be about 3-years-old, did anything to provoke Schell.

“He seems fairly calculated and almost like some forethought went into this and some planning,” McLellan said. “In the surveillance video he seems quite calm as if he was just out walking his dog.”