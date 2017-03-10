Missing Boater’s Body Found In Denton Creek

March 10, 2017 7:11 PM
Filed Under: Body Found, Denton Creek, Eagle Mountain Lake, Matthew Meinert, Missing Boater

DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of a man missing since Monday evening as been found not far from where his boat crashed.

Matthew Meinert, 38, disappeared in Denton Creek Monday.

His 2-year-old son, Oliver was found safe Tuesday morning.

Meinert’s boat ran aground Monday night, with a cell phone, food, and shoes inside – but no trace of passengers – until Tuesday morning.

Oliver walked up to searchers. Police don’t know how he survived.

“There were quite a few hours that he was out here by himself weathering these conditions,” said Lt. Tracey Shields with the Trophy Club Police Department.

Oliver’s scratched up, but otherwise, okay, police said on Tuesday.

“He told them he was cold and thirsty. He wanted juice. That was the extent of their conversation,” shared Lt. Shields.

The Meinert family said Matthew was an avid boater. His wife shared a picture of father and son – taken Monday – before they set out on a fishing trip.

“No one expected to find a 2-year-old this morning. So we’re going to continue this as a search and rescue until something else happens,” said Lt. Shields.

