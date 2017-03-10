North Texas Lawmaker Looking To Limit Lawsuits Over Hail Damage

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – Citing a 1,400 percent increase in lawsuits, an area lawmaker wants to limit homeowners’ ability to sue their insurers over hail damage.

“My concern was that as a property owner in Texas, are we reaching a point where we cannot afford hail insurance in the state of Texas,” asked State Senator Kelly Hancock, a North Richland Hills Republican. “What we are seeing, is that lawsuits are being filed before claims are ever being filed, which is abuse of the system.”

Homeowners in Wylie, hit hard by a hailstorm last spring, tell CBS 11 that the hail had barely stopped falling, when a man-made storm descended on the devastated neighborhoods.

“I had people from Louisiana, just running, knocking on doors, just from everywhere. Coming in, trying to get something,” said homeowner Louis Bosquez.

Critics call them storm chasers—following damage, for dollars.

“I can save you so much, you can ask your insurance company for this amount of money and you can pocket this much money,” said Frances Booker of Wylie as she recalls a pitchman’s appeal. “Because we will do your roof for say, $10,000, and we can ask for $15,000… it’s like that.”

But, Booker said she knew better and opted to have her home repaired by a family-owned, local company.

“If you have good people, generally they wait for you to call them.”

Now, Senator Hancock says those crooked roofers, lawyers and adjusters are driving up insurance rates with frivolous lawsuits. He has filed a bill to force homeowners to work through their insurer’s claims process, rather than turning to the courts. Still, he insists that the bill protects homeowners as well.

“One of the provisions in the litigation, is prior notification—what that does is that it puts insurance companies on notice saying that an attorney has been hired and you have 60 days to kind of work it out.”

The Senator’s motives in pushing the bill, however, warrant scrutiny.

Several years ago, Texas Monthly listed him as one of the state’s worst lawmakers during the 83rd Legislative Session, specifically citing the Senator’s close ties to the insurance industry. According to Texas Monthly, the Senator received “$111,916” from “22 companies and organizations.”

The magazine, in defending its poor assessment of Senator Hancock, went on to write that he “authored a bill to eliminate a tiny agency called the Office of Public Insurance Counsel, whose purpose is to represent and support the public in insurance cases and controversies (to make matters worse, this was not long after the agency moved to block a massive rate increase by State Farm).”

Meanwhile, Wylie homeowners CBS11 spoke with are encouraging caution before limiting the public’s options while dealing with devastating storms.

“I can understand the insurance and the Senator’s point of view,” said Booker. “But, I think they need to be very careful of how they go about that.”