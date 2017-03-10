Police Looking For Group Of Wallet Thieves

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (KRLD-AM) – Police are looking for help in bringing a group of thieves to justice.

Last month, two women were shown on surveillance at Arlington Memorial Hospital stealing wallets from an employee locker room.

“They cut the locks from the entrance with bolt cutters,” said Arlington Police Sgt. VaNessa Harrison. “They walked in and committed this offense.”

Sgt. Harrison said they were seen at Target on Eastchase Parkway about 30 minutes later using that stolen money to buy gift cards and big-ticket items.

A few men working at the Target are believed to be part of the operation with the two women seen on the surveillance photo.

The group of wallet thieves is suspected in similar incidents across the Metroplex.

“Right now, we know that it’s happened in Plano, McKinney, Dallas and Fort Worth,” Sgt. Harrison said.

Anyone with information can call Arlington Police Det. Doyle at 817-459-6489.