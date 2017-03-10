Robot Security Guards Are Here To Stay

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) — Robots are quickly becoming a popular tool for security companies tasked with keeping public spaces and work places safe.

Knightscope, Inc. from California says its robots known as K3 and K5 will soon start to pop up throughout North Texas.

The machines look something like a cross between R2-D2 and are emergency beacons usually seen on college campuses.

They roll around scanning for threats and collecting data that’s then analyzed by a human being.

“We have license plate recognition so we can look for people who are criminally trespassing. We can look for terminated employees who may be coming to cause harm, we can even look for predators who want to bring domestic violence into the workplace,” said Stacey Stephens from the Knightscope.

Knightscope has partnered with Allied Services, a major security company to deploy more of the robots throughout the country.

“I think we’re going to see more and more automation compliment our man guard programs,” said Mark McCourt, VP at Allied Services.

The robots have microphones on them for two way communication as well as four high definition cameras and one thermal camera.

Stephens said they hope to soon be able to program the robots to spot concealed and openly carried handguns in soft target location like an airport.

Both Knightscope and Allied Services expect more of the robots will pop up throughout North Texas this year.

But they advised the robots don’t replace humans, just augment the services that security companies provide.