Shocker: Cowboys Retain WR Terrance Williams

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) — The Dallas Cowboys wide-receiver room is a happy place today.
In what qualifies as a surprise, free agent Terrance Williams is being retained via a four-year deal worth $17 million, a source said.
Incentives could drive the value of the deal up to $22 million, reportedly, and $10 million is guaranteed.
Williams, a DFW native and Baylor product, is often criticized for being a “body-catcher.’’ But he’s also a playmaker, and has been an important “No. 2’’ receiver alongside his “brother’’ Dez Bryant.
The Cowboys have now retained receiver Brice Butler on a cheap one-year deal and Williams on a deal that would’ve been considered under-market at the opening of this week’s free agent shopping period.