Shocker: Cowboys Retain WR Terrance Williams

March 10, 2017 6:37 PM By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Terrance Williams

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) — The Dallas Cowboys wide-receiver room is a happy place today.

In what qualifies as a surprise, free agent Terrance Williams is being retained via a four-year deal worth $17 million, a source said.

Incentives could drive the value of the deal up to $22 million, reportedly, and $10 million is guaranteed.

Williams, a DFW native and Baylor product, is often criticized for being a “body-catcher.’’ But he’s also a playmaker, and has been an important “No. 2’’ receiver alongside his “brother’’ Dez Bryant.

The Cowboys have now retained receiver Brice Butler on a cheap one-year deal and Williams on a deal that would’ve been considered under-market at the opening of this week’s free agent shopping period.

More from Mike Fisher
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia