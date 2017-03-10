Texas Lawmakers To Debate Decriminalizing Marijuana

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Next week, Texas lawmakers are expected to debate a bill that would decriminalize marijuana in the state.

House Bill 81 would replace arrests and jail time with a civil fine for possession of small amounts of marijuana. The measure would make possession of one ounce of weed or less a non-criminal offense, punishable by a $250 fine.

The crime would be a Class B misdemeanor if the amount of marijuana was more than once ounce, but less than two. Those in possession of two ounces of marijuana, but less than four, would face Class A misdemeanor charges.

As it stands, anyone in Texas who is in possession of two ounces of marijuana or less faces a punishment of up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.