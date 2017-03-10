CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Woman Resigned To Being Plump Learns She Had 140-Pound Tumor

March 10, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: 140 pound tumor, Allentown, Tumor

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Mary Clancey says she was resigned to being a plump old lady. Over 15 years she kept getting bigger despite dieting. But with her health deteriorating, her son persuaded her to go to the hospital.

What doctors found astounded them: She wasn’t fat; a cyst in one of her ovaries had ground into a 140-pound tumor.

Doctors at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown operated on her in November.

Going in, she weighed 365 pounds. After five hours in surgery, she lost 180 pounds of tumor and tissue, about half her weight.

The 71-year-old woman from St. Clair, Pennsylvania, spent almost a month in recovery but is home now, working to regain her balance as a lighter woman.
She weighs less than 150 pounds.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia