Cowboys Offensive Tackle Doug Free Set To Retire

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Right tackle Doug Free informed the Dallas Cowboys plans to retire, as we reported on 105.3 The Fan almost two weeks ago.

And despite efforts from teammates to talk him into one more season, the 10-year veteran is sticking with his plan.

Free, a whipping post to some, is in fact — as our own Shan Shariff described him — “A ‘7’ in a roomful of ’10’s.’’

He’s the least gifted of the members of the NFL’s best offensive line.

But he played hurt, he played competently, and his absence leaves a hole the club hopes young Chaz Green can fill.

Green has battled injuries throughout both his two-year NFL career and his time in college at Florida. If Green can’t win the job, the Cowboys could search elsewhere or shuffle bodies already on the roster.

Both La’el Collins (left guard) and Zack Martin (the All-Pro right guard) have position flex. But Green being good enough is the preferred solution.

The retirement gives Dallas $5 million in additional salary cap space. That’s a benefit… but we promise you, the Cowboys would much rather have a “7’’ than have that “5.”