Dallas Teacher Arrested For Improper Relationship With Student

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A teacher at Carter High School in Dallas was arrested early Saturday morning for having an improper relationship with a student.
Mickey Paul Jones, 38, was arrested at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday for having a relationship with a 16-year-old female student.
Jones is a teacher’s assistant at Carter High School.
Jones was taken to Lew Sterrett Jail with bail set at $50,000.
Police are still investigating the case and are asking anyone that has any information on this case or possibly any other victims to call 214.275.1300.