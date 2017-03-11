NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Dallas Teacher Arrested For Improper Relationship With Student

March 11, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Carter High School, Dallas, improper relationship, Mickey Paul Jones

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A teacher at Carter High School in Dallas was arrested early Saturday morning for having an improper relationship with a student.

Mickey Paul Jones, 38, was arrested at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday for having a relationship with a 16-year-old female student.

Jones is a teacher’s assistant at Carter High School.

Jones was taken to Lew Sterrett Jail with bail set at $50,000.

Police are still investigating the case and are asking anyone that has any information on this case or possibly any other victims to call 214.275.1300.

