CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket Released

March 12, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, NCAA Tournament, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

It’s Selection Sunday and the sports world’s eyes are focused on college basketball as we get ready for the madness to begin. With all of the automatic bids wrapped up earlier in the day, the question was just where every team would fall according to the selection committee.

The committee deliberated, put together their 68 team field and this is the bracket that they have come up with. Games begin with the First Four on Tuesday night, and the true bonanza begins on Thursday afternoon with the Round of 64 getting underway.

First Four

11 Providence vs 11 USC

11 Kansas State vs 11 Wake Forest

16 Mount St. Mary’s vs 16 New Orleans

16 NC Central vs 16 UC Davis

East 

1 Villanova vs 16 Mount St. Mary’s/New Orleans

8 Wisconsin vs 9 Virginia Tech

5 Virginia vs 12 UNC-Wilmington

4 Florida vs 13 East Tennessee State

3 Baylor vs 14 New Mexico State

6 SMU vs 11 Providence/USC

7 South Carolina vs 10 Marquette

2 Duke vs 15 Troy

Midwest

1 Kansas vs 16 NC Central/UC Davis

8 Miami vs 9 Michigan State

5 Iowa State vs 12 Nevada

4 Purdue vs 13 Vermont

3 Oregon vs 14 Iona

6 Creighton vs 11 Rhode Island

7 Michigan vs 10 Oklahoma State

2 Louisville vs 15 Jacksonville State

South 

1 UNC vs 16 Texas Southern

8 Arkansas vs 9 Seton Hall

5 Minnesota vs 12 Middle Tennessee State

4 Butler vs 13 Winthrop

3 UCLA vs 14 Kent State

6 Cincinnati vs 11 Kansas State/Wake Forest

7 Dayton vs 10 Wichita State

2 Kentucky vs 15 Northern Kentucky

West 

1 Gonzaga vs 16 South Dakota State

8 Northwestern vs 9 Vanderbilt

5 Notre Dame vs 12 Princeton

4 West Virginia vs 13 Bucknell

3 Florida State vs 14 Florida Gulf Coast

6 Maryland vs 11 Xavier

7 Saint Mary’s vs 10 VCU

2 Arizona vs 15 North Dakota

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia