Dallas Police Seeking Help In Double Homicide Investigation

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a double homicide on Simpson Stuart Road.
Police say officers responded to call Saturday at around 10:30 a.m. and when they arrived at the location, they discovered two men dead from gunshot wounds.
The deceased men were identified as 69-year-old Irby Walton Sr. and 41-year-old Irby Walton Jr.
Police are asking anyone that has information on the case to call 214.671.3656 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.