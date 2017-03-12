Dallas Police Seeking Help In Double Homicide Investigation

March 12, 2017 2:50 PM
dallas police, double homicide, Irby Walton Jr., Irby Walton Sr., Simpson Stuart Road

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a double homicide on Simpson Stuart Road.

Police say officers responded to call Saturday at around 10:30 a.m. and when they arrived at the location, they discovered two men dead from gunshot wounds.

The deceased men were identified as 69-year-old Irby Walton Sr. and 41-year-old Irby Walton Jr.

Police are asking anyone that has information on the case to call 214.671.3656 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.

