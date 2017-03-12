Man Shot By Police After Refusing To Drop Weapon Dies

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who was shot by Midlothian police Saturday after refusing to drop a weapon he pointed towards officers has died.

Mark Robert Carlberg, 51, was pronounced dead at Mansfield Methodist Hospital.

Police say officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 5200 block of Charisma Drive at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday involving Carlberg and his wife.

According to police, the caller said the wife had been severely beaten by her husband.

When officers arrived at the location, they encountered Carlberg in front of his home holding a gun.

Police say officers confronted Carlberg and ordered him to put his gun down, but he refused and pointed it at the officers.

One officer proceeded to fire two shots at Carlberg that struck him in his chest.

Paramedics who were already at the scene transported Carlberg to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Carlberg’s wife had suffered serious injuries and was also transported to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

There were no reported injuries to any of the officers involved in the incident.

The officer who shot Carlberg has been placed on paid administrative leave.