CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Man Shot By Police After Refusing To Drop Weapon Dies

March 12, 2017 5:22 PM
Filed Under: Deadly Shooting, Mark Robert Carlberg, Midlothian Police, officer-involved shooting

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who was shot by Midlothian police Saturday after refusing to drop a weapon he pointed towards officers has died.

Mark Robert Carlberg, 51, was pronounced dead at Mansfield Methodist Hospital.

Police say officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 5200 block of Charisma Drive at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday involving Carlberg and his wife.

According to police, the caller said the wife had been severely beaten by her husband.

When officers arrived at the location, they encountered Carlberg in front of his home holding a gun.

Police say officers confronted Carlberg and ordered him to put his gun down, but he refused and pointed it at the officers.

One officer proceeded to fire two shots at Carlberg that struck him in his chest.

Paramedics who were already at the scene transported Carlberg to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Carlberg’s wife had suffered serious injuries and was also transported to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

There were no reported injuries to any of the officers involved in the incident.

The officer who shot Carlberg has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia