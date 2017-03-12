Teen Killed After Vehicle Struck By Alleged Drunk Driver

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 43-year-old man is being charged with intoxication manslaughter after causing a crash that killed an 18-year-old Sunday afternoon.

Police say Patrick Henry was killed after the vehicle he was in was struck by a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old alleged drunk driver.

The identity of the 43-year-old has not been released.

According to police, Henry was the passenger in a Chevy Equinox that was traveling eastbound along W. Camp Wisdom Road and attempting to make a left turn onto S. Hampton Road.

The 43-year-old was driving a Dodge Charger with his 10-year-old son in the vehicle. They were traveling westbound on W. Camp Wisdom Road.

Police say Henry’s vehicle was in the middle of the intersection attempting to make a left turn when the 43-year-old’s vehicle entered the intersection at a high rate of speed and struck the right side of Henry’s vehicle.

The impact caused the Equinox to go into the air and land on the roof of the vehicle. The Charger rotated and came to a rest against a fence.

Henry was pronounced dead at the scene due to a massive head injury when authorities arrived. The driver of the Equinox was transported to a hospital with a dislocated shoulder and cuts.

The 43-year-old man was transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. His 10-year-old son was transported to a hospital with a broken arm and possible internal injuries.

Police say the 43-year-old’s identity will not be released until he is booked.

Witnesses say the 43-year-old man appeared to be drunk after he exited his vehicle after the crash.

Police say when Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene, the 43-year-old started to fight with the DFR crew. The man was eventually placed in handcuffs by patrol officers.

According to police, the 43-year-old will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.