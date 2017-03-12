Trump Jr. Praises Texas For Backing Father’s White House Bid

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Donald Trump Jr. is expressing his appreciation for Texas voters and political leaders for supporting his father in his successful bid for the White House.

The younger Trump spoke Saturday as part of a Republican fundraising dinner in Dallas.

“I was told that we actually raised more money in Texas than we did in New York and California combined,” said Trump.

He also praised Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in particular for working to mobilize voters on behalf of his father, President Donald Trump.

Trump said, “Texas came through for us,” and then added, “Texas came through for this country.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also addressed the crowd.

Trump’s appearance at the dinner drew about 50 protesters who gathered outside the hotel where the dinner was held.

