Blood Found At Home Of Missing One-Time Dallas Firefighter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A one-time Dallas firefighter was reported missing in Hunt County. Four days have passed since anyone has seen the 70-year-old and local sheriff’s think he might be in danger.

Michael Chambers was reported missing late Friday, and Sheriff Randy Meeks with the Hunt County Sheriffs office revealed today that authorities found a small amount of blood in his shop area.

“It is unclear at this time if Mr. Chambers somehow became injured and walked away from the location looking for help. Or if he was taken against his will,” said Sheriff Meeks during a press conference.

Investigators said they believe whatever happened to Chambers occurred between noon and 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Chambers was in good health, according to Sheriff Meeks and had no signs of dementia or other mental deteriorations. He was known to carry cash, too.

“It’s uncertain how Mr. Chambers left the residence. His truck and wallet are at the location. His phone is not, ” Meeks said. “We don’t have any answers… and we’re just coming up with nothing and it’s tearing us apart.”

Chambers daughter said its not like her father to simply walk away. “Someone knows something, and we plead – if that person is you, please call the Hunt CountySheriffs department.”

At this time, there isn’t a person of interest in the case and the Texas Rangers were brought in to assist.

Anyone with information about Chamber’s is urged to call 903.453.6800.