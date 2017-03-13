Boy Scouts Volunteer Barred After Arrest On Sex Charge

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MURPHY (CBS11) – The Boy Scouts of America has barred volunteer, Keith Fenstermacher, 41, who was arrested for allegedly exchanging sexually explicit photos and videos with a boy younger than 14 who lives in Freehold Township, New Jersey.

No one answered the door at Fenstermacher’s Murphy home when CBS11 stopped by, but one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said the arrest of the father of two, stunned her.

“I would hope there was some type of misunderstanding. That’s a very unfortunate situation for a young kid,” the neighbor said.

According to Investigators, the two sent the pictures and videos on Skype, saying “…Keith asked him to do this probably ten or 11 times, but the victim stated he actually only did it about six times as he was uncomfortable with it. The victim stated that Keith would also send pictures and videos.. about 30 to 40 total…”

“Investigator say the boy’s parents found inappropriate messages between their son and the suspect on Skype and contacted police in New Jersey. Police there in turn contacted the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.

A statement from the Circle Ten Council, Boy Scouts of America said:

“The behavior included in these allegations is unacceptable and goes against everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. While these allegations appear unrelated to Scouting, we took immediate action to remove this individual and preclude him from any further participation in the Scouting program.”

The Boy Scouts said Fenstermacher had no direct contact with youngsters in his role.

But Fenstermacher’s neighbor said she saw him host Boy Scouts activities.

“There’s boys over there on an on-going basis,” the neighbor said.

Investigators said Fenstermacher first contacted the victim while playing the online game, Minecraft.

Experts urge parents to turn off the chat function in these types of games.

Fenstermacher posted a $25,000 bond on Saturday.

Here is a copy of the arrest affidavit. WARNING, it is graphic: