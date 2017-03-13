CBS11 Programming Alert: March Madness Starts Thursday, March 16th!

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, aka “March Madness,” starts this Thursday on CBS Sports and CBS11!!
Our lineup of games this Thursday and Friday are:
THURSDAY, 3/16/17
11am: Notre Dame vs. Princeton
1:45pm: West Virginia vs. Bucknell
6pm: Villanova vs. Mt. Saint Mary’s or New Orleans**
8:45pm: Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech
FRIDAY, 3/17/17
11am: Michigan vs. Oklahoma State
1:45pm: Louisville vs. Jacksonville State
6pm: Dayton vs. Wichita State
8:45pm: Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky
**Villanova’s opponent will be confirmed Tuesday night, 3/14.
As has been the case for the past several years, CBS Sports and Turner Sports share this extraordinary collegiate sporting tournament. Games not shown on CBS will be shown either on TBS, TNT, or truTV.
This week, some of the CBS Daytime lineup will not been seen anywhere in the U.S., include CBS11: Let’s Make A Deal, Young & Restless, Bold & Beautiful, and The Talk, but don’t panic: they will return Monday, March 20th !!
The CBS Entertainment prime time line up this Thursday and Friday will also be pre-empted this week.
Get your brackets filled out and enjoy the games!