DeMarcus Ware Announces Retirement From NFL

March 13, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Demarcus Ware, Denver Broncos, NFL

By: Josh Clark 

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – DeMarcus Ware has announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons.

“After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to accept the unknown and retire from my NFL career. Tempting opportunities still present themselves fro me to play and I feel better than I have in years. However, long term health and quality of life outweigh the spark and passion to play that I once had,” Ware said in a statement. With that, I take this opportunity to thank all of the people in my life who had a hand in molding me into a great player and the God fearing man I am today. I thank the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos for opportunities to experience what greatness feels like. I will miss my teammates, coaches, and fans, who supported me over the years. I’m hanging up my cleats and beginning the journey to my next destination.”

The former Cowboys and Broncos defensive end walks away from his career in 8th place on the all-time sacks list with 138.5 quarterback takedowns.

The 34-year-old spent his first nine seasons in Dallas and the last three in Denver, where he won a Super Bowl in 2016.

This is a developing news story.

