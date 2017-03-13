Federal Investigation Launched Into Downtown Dallas Gas Line Fire

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – The Labor Department has launched an investigation into the striking of a gas line by and fire that forced an evacuation in downtown Dallas last Friday, March 10.

The fire happened along Main Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Enrique Morris, the executive director of IPS, the outpatient behavior health care clinic inside of 2121 Main Street, said his employees had to make adjustments to their work flow on Monday while restoration crews worked to clean up smoke and water damage.

“We couldn’t get to the fourth floor where some of our offices are,” said Morris ‘The water pressure from the fire engine, broke several windows and flooded several floors and so the restoration company is involved with addressing the water damage and securing the building.”

Juan Rodriguez with the U.S. Department of Labor issued this statement to CBS11 regarding the investigation:

“The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into this incident. While it is open and ongoing, there is no additional information we can provide.”

Firefighters allowed the fire to burn while protecting the adjacent building by putting lots of water on it from multiple ladder trucks and keeping it cool last Friday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived at the scene, fire was shooting from a gas line in the ground, that had been accidentally struck by a construction company doing work to expand Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Several people, including those inside of the building right next to it, said they felt the impact.

Keana Erving works in the building that caught on fire and was evacuated just in time.

“As we were proceeding to get out of the building and got three seconds out, we heard a loud pop and we looked back and saw flames,” said Erving. “What was going through my mind was the building is going to blow.”

She had not time to grab anything or move her car parked feet away from the blaze.

“It’s been horrible. It’s devastating now that I see my car,” said Erving.

The back end of her beloved Cadillac is now melted.

Two people had to be evaluated by medics, but neither had to go to the hospital.

At least one unoccupied vehicle burned.