ISIS Calls For North Texas Imam’s Assassination

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

ISIS Calls For North Texas Imam’s Assassination

March 13, 2017 9:52 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Allah, American, fbi, Hate, Imam, Imam Omar Suleiman, ISIS, islam, justice, Koran, love, muslim, Religion, Terror, threat, Valley Ranch Islamic Center, War on Terror, Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Threatened for his faith, a North Texas imam has found himself the target of ISIS after a new video recently surfaced calling for his assassination.

Imam Omar Suleiman said the video titled in Arabic, “Kill The Apostate Imams,” was brought to his attention by the FBI at the beginning of March.

“I believe that their venom needs to be condemned. They’ve hijacked my religion,” said Suleman, who heads prayers at the Valley Ranch Islamic Center and is part of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research.

The clip, now removed from Youtube, was posted shortly after Suleiman’s interfaith work with Pastor Andrew Stoker of First United Methodist Church Dallas. Their video called, “An Imam, a Pastor and a Dream,” reaffirmed the idea of unity among religions.

“It makes me that much more determined when I see that hateful groups are increasing in their hatred toward us and trying to delegitimize us,” said Suleiman. “That tells me that we’re doing something right.”

Suleiman is no stranger to threats, but this is a first from ISIS.

“You’ve got ISIS on one hand saying you can’t be a Muslim American because you cannot be loyal to your Muslim part,” said Sileiman. “And then you have Islamophobes saying you can’t be a Muslim American because you cannot be loyal to your American part and you’ve got a whole bunch of Muslim American’s in the middle saying, ‘Where do we fall?’ ”

Former FBI Deputy Director Buck Revell said the threat is serious.

“Certainly we’ve had enough attacks here in the United States to know there is a capability,” said Revell, who worked for the FBI for 30 years.

Revell said these type of calls for killings from ISIS on Muslims are more common than most people might think.

“The majority of people who are attacked in the Muslim religion are attacked by other Muslims,” said Revell.

Revell commends Suleiman for standing up against the terrorist group. Suleiman said he feels he has no choice.

“Whether it’s a guy holding a rifle outside of my mosque shouting bigoted things and threatening me and my family, or it’s someone producing a video from some corner of Iraq, we have to be resilient,” said Suleiman.

A spokesperson for the FBI Dallas operations office said the FBI cannot confirm or deny any investigation but that it takes all threats seriously.

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia