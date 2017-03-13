Man Who Killed A Father And Son Set For Execution

March 13, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: Crime, death penalty, father, Fort Worth, Huntsville, killer, Murder, son, Texas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HUNTSVILLE (AP) — A Fort Worth man convicted of killing a father and his infant son in 1987 is set for execution Tuesday evening.

Sixty-one-year-old James Bigby fatally shot 26-year-old Michael Trekell and suffocated Trekell’s 4-month-old son Jayson on Christmas Eve 1987 at their Arlington home. Within hours, evidence showed he also killed two other men, believing they along with Trekell were conspiring against him in a workers’ compensation case he filed against a former employer.

Bigby was never tried for those men’s killings.

At his trial in 1991, Bigby grabbed a loaded gun from behind the judge’s bench during a court recess and tried to abduct the judge.
Bigby would be the fourth inmate executed this year in Texas and the sixth nationally.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia