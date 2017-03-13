Reconstruction Of Highway 380 Could Bring Billions To Collin County

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COLLIN COUNTY (CBS11) – An expansion of Highway 380 through McKinney and Frisco could bring Collin County an additional $14 billion every year in business and create more than 160,000 new jobs, according to a new study commissioned by the county.

The project, however, would likely force some existing businesses and homeowners to relocate.

The county’s population is expected to roughly double during the next 20 years, straining the already congested roadway.

“It’s definitely gotten busier,” said Russ Chalko, whose business, Powerflo Diesel, sits along the highway.

Redesigning the route as a limited access highway, with entrances and exits instead of a string of traffic lights, would make it faster and safer, in his opinion.

“I think it’d be a good thing, but it’d be tough,” he said. “Construction would be the killer.”

The study presented to Collin County Commissioners Monday found area cities, the county and the state would reap millions of dollars in tax benefits.

“I guess I’m asking you to consider the human factor. It’s not always about the bottom line,” said Janet Anders, at the commissioners’ meeting.

She owns a home in Walnut Grove, a community that could be obliterated by some of the plans being considered.

“My house would be gone and it would be a highway,” she told commissioners. “My question is – what about the quality of life that we enjoy in McKinney?

County commissioners though, say one way or another, the region will have to prepare for its anticipated growth.

“The reality is if we don’t expand roadways, the quality of life they’re wanting to protect, we’ll probably lose,” said Collin County Commissioner Chris Hill.

Construction likely won’t start for another ten to 15 years.