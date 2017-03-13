QB Nick Foles Returning To Philadelphia Eagles With Two-Year Deal

March 13, 2017 7:55 AM
The Eagles are reportedly signing quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year deal, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The 28-year-old Foles was a third-round pick for the Eagles in 2012.

In 2015, the Eagles traded Foles, a 2015 fourth-round pick, and a 2016 second-round pick to the St. Louis Rams in exchange for Sam Bradford and a 2015 fifth-round pick. He signed a two-year, $24.5 million extension with the Rams.

Following Goff’s draft by the Rams, Foles requested and was granted a release in 2016.

Foles then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million and includes a second year option for 2017.

The Chiefs declined a 2nd year option on his contract, making him a free agent.

