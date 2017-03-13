Search Continues For 70-Year-Old One-Time Dallas Firefighter

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A one-time Dallas firefighter has gone missing in Hunt County. It’s been four days since the 70-year-old has been seen and local sheriff’s think he might be in danger.

Michael Chambers hasn’t been seen since Friday. His wife talked with him on the phone early that morning, but when she got home from work she couldn’t find him.

Mrs. Chambers called authorities and when they came out and checked the workshop where he spent a lot of time, at his home off FM 2101 in Quinlan, they found evidence he did not leave willingly. Chambers’ family reported him missing Friday night.

Investigators have not elaborated on what’s led them to fear for Michael Chambers’ safety.

Chambers retired from Dallas Fire Rescue in 2008. He’s not known to have any medical disabilities. He is described as a white male who stands 6’3″ and weighs about 225 pounds. He has gray hair, but is balding and it isn’t known what he was earing before going missing.

Anyone with information about Chambers whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838.

Investigators with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office are expected to give an update on their search at an afternoon press conference. Members of Michael Chambers’ family are expected to attend.