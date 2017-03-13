Sheriff’s Search For Suspects In Cars And Trucks Shootings

March 13, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Collin County, Collin County Sheriff's Office, Lucas, Shooting, shooting investigation, Shootings

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in Collin County are turning to social media to catch whoever is responsible for a rash of shootings aimed at cars and trucks.

At least four drivers have reported having their windows shot  since late last months. All of the vehicles shootings have happened on a Farm to Market Road near Lucas, in eastern Collin County.

Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Chris Havey said so far no one has been hurt and they want to keep it that way. “The Sheriff’s Office is looking to come to a quick conclusion on this investigation, find those who are responsible and get them arrested, get them off the streets to protect the citizens.”

Lieutenant Havey said the case has been complicated because the crimes have primarily happened in the evening and there are no witnesses except for the individual vehicle owners. Now the Sheriff’s Office has added another layer to their investigation.

“We’ve turned to Facebook and asked for the public’s help. And the Department of Homeland Security has put out BOLOs (be on the lookout alerts) in hopes that it will help us generate leads in the case,” explained Havey.

Investigators believe all of the vehicles were shot with either a BB gun or a pellet gun

Anyone with information about the shootings or the person/persons responsible is asked to contact the Collin County Sheriff’s Office at 972-547-5100.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia