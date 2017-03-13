Sheriff’s Search For Suspects In Cars And Trucks Shootings

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in Collin County are turning to social media to catch whoever is responsible for a rash of shootings aimed at cars and trucks.

At least four drivers have reported having their windows shot since late last months. All of the vehicles shootings have happened on a Farm to Market Road near Lucas, in eastern Collin County.

Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Chris Havey said so far no one has been hurt and they want to keep it that way. “The Sheriff’s Office is looking to come to a quick conclusion on this investigation, find those who are responsible and get them arrested, get them off the streets to protect the citizens.”

Lieutenant Havey said the case has been complicated because the crimes have primarily happened in the evening and there are no witnesses except for the individual vehicle owners. Now the Sheriff’s Office has added another layer to their investigation.

“We’ve turned to Facebook and asked for the public’s help. And the Department of Homeland Security has put out BOLOs (be on the lookout alerts) in hopes that it will help us generate leads in the case,” explained Havey.

Investigators believe all of the vehicles were shot with either a BB gun or a pellet gun

Anyone with information about the shootings or the person/persons responsible is asked to contact the Collin County Sheriff’s Office at 972-547-5100.