SMU Mustang Semi Ojeleye Shines On And Off The Court

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the SMU Mustangs take a school record 30 wins into the NCAA tournament, they take conference player of the year and scholar of the year Semi Ojeleye onto the court with them.

When fans watch them in their first round game Friday in Tulsa at 2 p.m., they will have more reason to root for him and them.

Transferring from Duke in 2015, Ojeleye is capturing national attention for more than his play. When not on the court, fans can find Ojeleye volunteering at the CitySquare food pantry twice a week in Dallas.

CitySquare CEO Larry James says Semi is a role model who understands the need to give back. Ojeleye says giving back is something he will continue to do long after his playing days are over.