Texas Man Sentence To Prison For Setting Fire To Apartments

ARMOUR, S.D. (AP) – A Texas man has been sentenced to six years in prison for setting a fire that destroyed an apartment building in South Dakota.
56-year-old Brian Good was convicted of first-degree arson in the February 2016 fire that burned the four-unit apartment building in Delmont, South Dakota.
The Aubrey, Texas man was also ordered to pay about $319,000 in restitution to two insurance companies and two individuals.
The Daily Republic says Good was arrested last October in Denton, Texas.
