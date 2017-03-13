Texas Man Sentence To Prison For Setting Fire To Apartments

March 13, 2017 8:49 AM
 ARMOUR, S.D. (AP) – A Texas man has been sentenced to six years in prison for setting a fire that destroyed an apartment building in South Dakota.

56-year-old Brian Good was convicted of first-degree arson in the February 2016 fire that burned the four-unit apartment building in Delmont, South Dakota.

The Aubrey, Texas man was also ordered to pay about $319,000 in restitution to two insurance companies and two individuals.

The Daily Republic says Good was arrested last October in Denton, Texas.

