Wrong-Way-Driver Kills Self, Another Driver In Overnight Crash

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A head-on crash left two people dead in Dallas early Monday morning.
Dallas Police are trying to figure out why an SUV was going the wrong direction on Cedar Crest west of I-45 near the bridge over the Trinity River.
Police say the wrong-way SUV slammed head-on into a car and both drivers were killed.
Their identities have not been revealed, and it’s unclear if any drugs or alcohol might have been involved.
Pictures from the scene show both vehicles totaled because of the violent crash on the Cedar Crest Bridge.
