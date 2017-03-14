2 Texas Lawmakers Live Stream Car Trip Back To DC

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ON THE ROAD TO WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – So a Republican Congressman and a Democratic Congressman, both from Texas, went on a road trip together…

No, this is not the beginning of a joke. It’s real and it’s happening now.

Republican Rep. Will Hurd who represents South Texas and Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke who represents El Paso, were unable to catch a flight back from San Antonio to Washington, D.C. because of the snow storm.

They decided to drive back to the nation’s capital in a rental car and live stream the experience on Facebook.

You might call it a 1,600 mile bi-car-tisan road trip!

They’re calling it a cross-country town hall.

The pair is talking politics, taking questions and eating Whataburger on their way back.

They do take breaks from talking by enjoying music on the radio and stop their feed from time to time when they are out of the car.

They’ve been talking health care and President Trump’s weekend trips to Florida, but so far, no carpool karaoke.