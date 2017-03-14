6-Month-Old Boy Dies After Sitter Couldn’t Reach 911

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas public safety officials are pressing T-Mobile for solutions after a 6-month-old boy died after his baby-sitter couldn’t reach 911 operators.

The Dallas 911 call center was jammed with calls Saturday because of an ongoing issue with T-Mobile. When a T-Mobile customer called 911, ghost calls were created that jammed the system. Operators ended up putting callers on hold as they tried to catch up.

City officials said there isn’t any evidence linking the child’s death to the problem, but the child’s caretaker was using a T-Mobile device.

Despite their assertion, Dallas Mayor Mark Rawlings expressed concern in the following statement emailed to CBS11 News.

“It is outrageous that T-Mobile still has not resolved the ghost call issue that is putting Dallasites in danger by clogging our 911 system. I’m in full agreement with our city manager that our citizens deserve better. This issue not only puts paying T-Mobile customers at risk, but it jeopardizes the safety of people throughout our city. It’s encouraging that T-Mobile will finally be sending top engineers to Dallas tomorrow morning. I can only assume that they will work around the clock until they figure out how to fix this issue.”