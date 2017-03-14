Arlington Looks To Honor K9s From Police And Fire Departments

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington is looking at creating a permanent reminder of the sacrifices made by its K9s in the police and fire departments.

So far, the effort has collected nearly $30,000 in private donations for the planned K9 Memorial Monument, which would feature a Labrador Retriever to represent Arlington Fire Department service dogs and a Belgian Malinois to represent Arlington Police Department service dogs.

The bronze monument, expected to cost $100,000, would be located between the West Police Service Center and the Fire Department Training Facility on Green Oaks Boulevard in West Arlington.

It would honor retired and fallen K9s.

Arlington City Councilwoman Sheri Capehart, who started the project, said police and fire K9s are an integral part of the city’s public safety system, from helping officers apprehend suspects to conducting sweeps of buildings and public gathering for threats.

“Our Police K9 officers go into harms way to protect the life of their handler and others without regard for their own life. The Fire K9s have incredible ability through their sense of smell to detect narcotics, chemicals and other compounds,” Capehart said. “Whether our K9s serve as Police or Fire officers, their service is invaluable for the safety of our community… The K9 Memorial Project will be a meaningful tribute to these beloved four-legged officers whose desire is to work and serve at the command of their handlers.”

Donations ranging from $25 to $1,000 can be made here.