Baylor Fires Football Staffer For Sending Inappropriate Text Messages

March 14, 2017 9:09 AM
WACO (AP) – An associate director of football operations has been fired by Baylor University, becoming the second staffer with ties to the football program to be dismissed this year as the program struggles to move beyond a sexual assault scandal.

According to KWTX-TV in Waco, DeMarkco Butler was fired Monday for sending inappropriate text messages.

Baylor confirmed the firing but declined to elaborate on the nature of the messages.

Butler had been hired just last month. His dismissal comes after another new hire, assistant strength and conditioning coach Brandon Washington, was fired in February after being arrested on a charge of prostitution solicitation.

Baylor University faces federal lawsuits as well as a civil rights investigation into claims the school and football program for years ignored or mishandled reports of sexual or physical abuse and other criminal misdeeds.

