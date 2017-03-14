CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Baylor Women No. 1 NCAA Seed In Oklahoma City Regional

March 14, 2017 5:27 AM
Filed Under: Baylor, College, Lady Bears, NCAA, NCAA Tournament, Women's Basketball

WACO (AP) – Baylor is going into the women’s NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed for the fifth time in seven years.

The Lady Bears (30-3), who won their seventh consecutive Big 12 regular season title, are the top seed in the Oklahoma City Regional. They will play SWAC team Texas Southern (23-9) in a first-round game Saturday in Waco. Baylor has won 10 consecutive NCAA Tournament games at home by an average margin of 29.4 points.

SEC runner-up Mississippi State (29-4) is the No. 2 seed in the region, and will also start at home, as will No. 3 seed Washington (27-3) and No. 4 seed Louisville (27-7). Tennessee (19-11), which has been in all 36 NCAA Tournaments, is the No. 5 seed in the region.

The women’s Final Four will be played in Dallas, about 100 miles from the Baylor campus.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

