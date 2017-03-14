Best St. Patrick’s Day Bars In DFW

By Shawn S. Lealos St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest holidays of the year for people who love to party. When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day, people almost always head for a great bar or pub, especially when they can find one that celebrates in an Irish way, with Guinness, Jameson, and green beer. The DFW area has a ton of great options for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day every year, and this year is no different. Here is a look at the best St. Patrick’s Day bars in the DFW area for 2017.

The Dubliner

2818 Greenville Ave

Dallas, TX 75206

(214) 818-0911

www.dallasdubliner.com 2818 Greenville AveDallas, TX 75206(214) 818-0911 The Dubliner is located in Lower Greenville and is one of the most popular and longest lasting Irish pubs in the DFW area. The pub is owned by a native of Dublin and he has brought the Irish culture to Dallas with him. This St. Patrick’s Day will be no different for anyone who has spent the last 20 years at The Dubliner. There will be live Irish music bands playing and Irish dancers on tap for entertainment as well. Also expect some great Irish pub food, including corned beef and cabbage, Guinness stew, and more.

The Ginger Man

2718 Boll St.

Dallas, TX 75204

(214) 754-8771

www.thegingerman.com/uptown 2718 Boll St.Dallas, TX 75204(214) 754-8771 While many pubs around the DFW area will have full parties to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in 2017, The Ginger Man is a more relaxing laid-back pub for people wanting some Guinness or Jameson to celebrate the holiday. The Ginger Man also offers great live music, albeit in a relaxing calmer atmosphere. This uptown pub always offers a fun time every St. Patrick’s Day, especially for those wanting to avoid the loud crowds.

The Irishman Pub

18101 Preston Road, Suite 102

Dallas, TX 75252

(972) 733-1852

www.staggeringirishman.com 18101 Preston Road, Suite 102Dallas, TX 75252(972) 733-1852 The location many Dallas natives call the Staggering Irishman, the Irishman Pub has over 100 different types of beers, 32 of them coming on draft, and over 60 whiskey brands, including the beloved Jameson for the St. Patrick's Day holiday. Anyone who wants to snack on Irish food also has a lot to love here. The Staggering Irishman serves everything from Gaelic cheese puffs to bangers and mash. Of course, what is St. Patrick's Day in Dallas without green beer, Irish live music bands and a DJ on tap.

O’Sheas Irish Pub

310 Grapevine Highway

Hurst, TX 76054

(817) 577-4006

www.osheasirishpubtx.com 310 Grapevine HighwayHurst, TX 76054(817) 577-4006 O’Shea’s Irish Pub is always a great destination on St. Patrick’s Day in the DFW area and they always have the best in live music for party-goers. This Irish pub also offers a twist on traditional Irish food by adding a number of Tex-Mex favorites to their menus, along with American favorites like burgers and pizzas. Add in craft beers and a great selection of whiskey, and there is something here for a great St. Patrick’s Day party. O’Shea’s also always has great drink specials and this holiday should be no different.