Choppy: As I Predicted, SMU Got TCU’d

March 14, 2017 6:05 AM By R.J. Choppy
As I wrote last week, I predicted that SMU would get screwed by the NCAA Selection Committee and be a 5 or 6 seed.

They were a 6. Criminal!

You’ll hear a lot of the media wax poetic about Syracuse not getting in, and that’s only because they all went there, but in reality Syracuse not getting in is not a crime. SMU being a 6 seed is!

How does a 30-4 team in a conference that is not a 1 bid league get a 6 seed? Ask yourself this, if UCONN was 30-4, and they play in the same league, are they a 6 seed?

Not a chance in hell.

That’s the problem. SMU got TCU’d. Just like a few years ago when TCU and Baylor were left out of the College Football Playoff because of the names on the front of their jerseys, SMU was marginalized to a 6-11 matchup and a 2nd round tilt with Baylor.

Baylor is overseeded by 1, and SMU is underseeded by 2.

They’re both 4 seeds. Its absurd.

Get it together, NCAA!

Best Bets

The betting lines are out for the First Round games, and ‘The Degenerate’ is getting excited.

East Tennessee State is +10.5 vs Florida. ETSU all the way!

MTSU is a pick’em with Minnesota. MTSU wins this game outright.

Side note, how funny it would be if ETSU and MTSU both win their tournament games, while the State University was barely a 500 team? This Tennessee alum puts on a sad face for that one.

Florida Gulf Coast is +12 vs Florida St. I mean for real? Candy from a baby.

I’ll have a more detailed selection breakdown for you before Thursday. I may even make a video.

You’re welcome, America.

