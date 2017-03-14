Couple Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child Of Friend

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A husband and wife have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the child of a family friend.
The Irving Police Department said the crimes occurred between December 2016 and March 2017 involving a 15-year-old girl.
The family of the alleged victim reached out to the Irving Police Department on March 7, 2017.
Detectives conducted an investigation and obtained arrest warrants for Dustin Ewing, 29 and Danielle Marie Ewing, 29.
On March 13, both suspects were arrested and are in the Irving City Jail on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child with a bond set at $50,000.00 each.
Detectives do not believe there are any other victims in the case; however, anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective John Schingle at (972) 721-2535.