Cowboys Agree To 1-Year Deal With OG Cooper

March 14, 2017 4:32 PM
FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with guard Jonathan Cooper, according to Mike Fisher.

Cooper signed with Dallas for the remainder of the 2016-17 season prior to their home playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Cooper was the seventh overall pick in 2013 by Arizona and was eventually traded to the Patriots, who released him in October. He was picked up by the Browns and was a part-time starter there before being released.

The 6-foot-2, 310-pound Cooper was a Cowboys favorite in his draft year and in part due to his athleticism was considered a blue-chip prospect across the NFL. He’s started 14 of his 29 career games but injuries have limited the North Carolina product.

With guard Ron Leary departing for the Denver Broncos this offseason and Doug Free planning on retiring, Cooper provides some nice depth for the Cowboys on the offensive line.

